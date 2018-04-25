Team Fortress 2 and Overwatch are both team-based shooter with memorable characters. But they are separate games, so we’ll never get to see what it would be like if the rosters from each went head-to-head. At least that’s what I used to think.

The Winglet has released a fan animation showing the casts of Overwatch and Team Fortress 2 having a brawl. The Winglet used Valve’s Steam Filmaker, which lets users create movies inside the Source engine. The short is hilarious, exciting, and … romantic? Anyway, you really should watch it for yourself above.

Creepy Mei is my new favorite Mei. Sorry!