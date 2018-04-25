Sega announced today that Sonic Mania Plus will come out on July 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

This enhanced version of last year’s retro side-scroller adds Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel as playable characters. Plus will also include a four-player Competition Mode, an Encore Mode that will remix the game’s stages, and other features. The original version of Sonic Mania sold over 1 million copies. It’s also the best-reviewed Sonic games in years, following almost two decades of mediocrity for the franchise.

Sonic Mania Plus will be available as a separate game or as an upgrade you can buy for the original.

Mighty and Ray debuted in the obscure SegaSonic the Hedgehog, a 1993 trackball-controlled arcade game that never left Japan. Ray hasn’t been playable in a Sonic game since, although Mighty had an appearance in 1995’s Knuckles Chaotix.