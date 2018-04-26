Cloud-based, AI-powered location technology is creating the highly accurate and always up-to-date maps that can revolutionize everything from autonomous cars to connected cities. To learn more about the application of data-enriched mapping to industries from retail to automotive, manufacturing, transportation and city planning, don’t miss this VB Live event!

Location is at the heart of everything: it’s the nexus between a device or an individual and the environment they interact with, and it can become the foundation of a smarter society. Location data is powered by cloud capabilities: global maps, traffic information and hundreds of millions of connected devices brought together to create the most up-to-date maps and power the “The Location of Things.”

You can call it the fourth industrial revolution of modern history — and this time the catalyst of major change is the cloud. Similar to how fossil fuels and electricity transformed city landscapes in the 1800s, analysts are suggesting that the cloud will soon power and drive new ways of interacting between people, devices, and the environments they exist in via AI-powered location technology.

Leveraging the power of the cloud, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, location devices are getting smarter over time as they’re fed an increasingly bigger stream of data, and are able to start recognizing patterns and continue to farm deeper insight from contextualizing that data within their surroundings.

Location-specific data from millions of sensors means minutely detailed real-time geographical data – and that’s the key to seamlessly connected smart cities, real Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and industrial transformation.

There are geospatial applications across many industries, from manufacturing to retail to automotive. For instance, a department of transportation could analyze and improve traffic in congested cities. Freight companies could combine data coming off connected trucks with improved geographic context to better manage logistics, optimize fleets, and track customer engagement.

