After almost two years, Electronic Arts developer DICE is ending its active support for Battlefield 1. The World War I shooter debuted November 2016, and it has had monthly updates ever since. But the developer revealed today that those planned patches will come to a conclusion in June.

“We’re continuing monthly updates for Battlefield 1 until June 2018, in which you can expect fresh content together with various tweaks and fixes for the player experience,” DICE content lead Jonas Elfving wrote in a blog post. “As you may have seen on the Updates Page, these updates can cover anything: matchmaking, weapon balancing, even Dreadnought horns that sometimes won’t stop blaring.”

DICE will, of course, fix the game if something breaks or if a security flaw opens up, but the studio is moving onto bigger and better things when it comes to its day-to-day work. Star Wars: Battlefront II has begun its second-chance life following a major progression overhaul, and the developer is going to release a new Battlefield this year. As I’ve reported, that is a World War II shooter called Battlefield V.

Battlefield 1 support is not fizzling out. DICE has just launched Apocalypse, which is the military multiplayer battler’s final expansion. It features new maps and other content for players to dig into. DICE is also unlocking some maps that were previously only available in the They Shall Not Pass DLC available to everyone. But as long as EA has DICE releasing a major new Battlefield every other year, support will have to come to an end at some point. For Battlefield 1, that point is the same month as the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) trade show where EA should reveal the next entry in the franchise.