I’m taking a break from shouting on a street corner to share with you the news of the end times. That comet (or maybe alien spacecraft) that was hanging over the Fortnite map for the last several weeks has now transformed into several meteorites that are slamming into the ground. This is part of an ongoing escalation in Epic’s battle royale shooter that is finally reaching its zenith.

Yesterday, the televisions in Fortnite began playing an Emergency Broadcast System-like warning. Now, we know why. Watch a meteorite explode a few hundred yards away from a player in this video from earlier today:

These meteorites are small, but they pack quite a wallop. If they hit a player or structure, they would likely destroy both.

Of course, the question still remains: Is this leading to something that will change the game forever? That is still a mystery — although, the internet is not lacking in the fan-theory department. Search “Fortnite” on Twitter, and you’ll quickly find dozens of people speculating about what the sky falling means for the last-player-standing shooter.

Odds are high, though, that the meteorites have something to do with the upcoming Season 4 content that is launching soon in Fortnite. Season 3 is ending April 30, and Season 4 could begin as soon as the next day. And now Epic has teased the first image from this upcoming swarm of cosmetic upgrades.

Battle. Adapt. Win. Season 4 Coming Soon pic.twitter.com/dLDnEXw8u0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 26, 2018

The artwork that Epic shared evokes a meteor plummeting through the atmosphere, and within that streaking rock is what looks like a superhero or maybe a high-tech alien.

So it’s possible that the meteorites that are falling are heralding the arrival of a new theme for Season 4, but it’s also possible that Epic is just trolling us to keep people talking about its game. Either way, it’s working.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to cover myself in filth and go back outside and warn pedestrians about the apocalypse.