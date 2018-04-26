Mobile game Homo Machina is like a stylish take on that Magic School Bus episode where they shrink down and explore their sick classmate’s insides. Instead of a cartoon aesthetic, though, developer Darjeeling has opted for the look of cozy 1920s anatomical drawings. The narrative exploration game will be out on May 17 for iOS and Android devices.

The game’s stunning art style takes its cue from physician Fritz Kahn‘s imaginative illustrations, which pictured the human body as an intricate machine staffed with tiny humans who keep the whole business running. His work is often celebrated for its contribution infographics, presenting information in colorful and entertaining ways that’s still educational.

Homo Machina continues with that approach — Darjeeling describes the gameplay as “straightforward and intuitive” as players are tasked with managing the microscope workforce and keeping the body functioning. It’s meant to be both educational as well as fun, depicting various parts of human anatomy in surreal and creative ways.

The French studio has already picked up accolades for Homo Machina, winning the Best Mobile/Tablet Game category at this year’s Games Connection Development Awards. The game is co-produced by the TV channel ARTE — which previously produced other award-winning games like The Pixel Hunt’s Bury Me, My Love — along with the production company Feierabend.