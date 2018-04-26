PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 26, 2018–

MetaPipe, creators of orchestration tools for building virtual VFX and animation studios in the cloud, today announced their Title III Regulation Crowdfunding Campaign is live on the StartEngine platform. Regulation Crowdfunding allows everyone, regardless of their net worth or income level, to invest in securities issued by startup companies.

Information on the MetaPipe campaign is now available on the StartEngine page at https://www.startengine.com/fullmeta-corp.

“MetaPipe is moving into our next stage of growth to complete the build out of the platform and expand our partner ecosystem and client base,” said Aaron Estrada, CEO and co-founder of MetaPipe. “We chose Regulation Crowdfunding on StartEngine to go wide with our message and connect with individuals who share our vision for democratizing computer animation production.”

About MetaPipe

Built by veterans of the feature VFX and animation industry, MetaPipe is a SaaS tool that allows non-technical users to build LAN-Like infrastructure, including GPU workstations, in public clouds like Microsoft Azure. The platform is specifically designed to be useful for computer animation, VFX, VR/Game and video/film post production. However, the GPU accelerated workstations and infrastructure MetaPipe builds can also be used for any task that requires accelerated graphics and collaboration like CAD/CAM and CAE. To test the platform internally the company will be building a blockchain based 3D collectables game called Landrace Crypto Critters as a proof of concept using MetaPipe for remote collaboration. The first critter they will be building is the Chicken.

To learn more about MetaPipe, visit: https://www.metapipe.com

To learn more about the Landrace Crypto Critters game and to sign up for a free Gen 1 critter during the pre-release referral program contest, visit: https://www.landrace.io

