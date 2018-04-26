Nintendo unveiled its plans for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the game industry’s big trade show in June. The event includes a video game revelation and a tournament for the Splatoon 2 World Championship.

Nintendo is returning to the E3 from June 12 to June 14 with fan-favorite activities and new features to keep watchers around the world and attendees in Los Angeles engaged.

As in recent years, Nintendo will focus its E3 activities on games coming soon, with a special spotlight given to a key headlining title: the recently announced Super Smash Bros. game coming to the Nintendo Switch system this year. Games launching beyond 2018 will be featured at a later date.

At the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, starting on Monday, June 11, qualifying teams representing the United States/Canada, Japan, Europe and Australia/New Zealand will fight their way to glory in the opening rounds of the Splatoon 2 World Championship tournament.

The finals will take place the following day on Tuesday, June 12, immediately followed by the Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018 tournament, which will pit invited players against each other in the recently announced Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch.

A few fans who come dressed as their favorite Nintendo character on June 12 may be chosen to play the upcoming Super Smash Bros. game on stage in exhibition play. Tickets will be issued on-site at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles each day of the event.

Then, at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, June 12, Nintendo will debut a video presentation featuring games releasing in 2018, including the recently announced Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch. Right after the presentation, Nintendo Treehouse: Live | E3 2018 will begin three days of live gameplay, appearances by developers and an insider look at games, starting with the upcoming Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch.

On June 12 to June 14, visitors to Nintendo’s booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center will be able to play a variety of games, including the recently announced Super Smash Bros. game for Nintendo Switch.

Streaming content will be shown live at the Nintendo NY store, starting on June 11 with the Splatoon 2 World Championship opening rounds.

“Every year we take a look at E3 and craft the best experience for our fans, regardless of whether they are attending the show or watching from afar,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, in a statement. “We expect that each of our E3 activities will give an additional boost to the already strong momentum enjoyed by Nintendo Switch.”