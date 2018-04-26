Nintendo announced today as part of its yearly fiscal report that its president Tatsumi Kimishima will be retiring on June 28. Shuntaro Furukawa, who has been with Nintendo since 1994, will be the new president.

Kimishima became president following Satoru Iwata’s death in July 2015. Kimishima helped Nintendo launch the Switch, and the home console/portable hybrid has been a huge hit. The system has reached sales of nearly 18 million since launching in March 2017. Also during his time as president, Nintendo has been working on a theme park project with Universal and announced plans for a Super Mario movie with animation studio Illumination.

While Iwata was a public face of the company — often hosting Nintendo Direct streams and interviews with game developers — Kimishima worked away from the public eye. Kimishima started in gaming as The Pokémon Company’s chief financial officer in 2000. He became president of Nintendo of America in 2002.

Furukawa has been in charge of Nintendo’s global marketing department as of September 2016. He also holds the titles of director, managing executive officer, general manager of the corporate planning department, and supervisor of corporate analysis and administration division. He is also outside director for The Pokémon Company.