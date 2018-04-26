There’s no shortage of Bluetooth trackers to help you find lost items by following alerts through your mobile device. But Tile, a Californian startup and one of the better-known Bluetooth tracker platforms, today announced an interesting new partnership with cable giant Comcast.

Now, rather than relying purely on their mobile phone to track their keys, bike, or child, Xfinity customers can verbalize their search request through the Xfinity X1 voice remote and view the location on their big screen.

“This is a home automation partnership that helps solve real-life problems,” said Comcast Cable senior VP Sri Solur. “Now, when a child arrives home from school, a parent can simply say, ‘Xfinity Home where’s Sam’s backpack?’ into their voice remote and see that it was left at school.”

Founded out of San Mateo in 2012, Tile has raised around $60 million in funding since its inception and has launched various versions of its Tile fobs. Back in August, it rolled out two new “Pro” Bluetooth trackers with double the range at up to 200 feet.

Comcast’s Xfinity Home customers can add Tiles to their account through the Xfinity Home mobile app, which also includes integrations with elements of the broader smart home, such as connected lightbulbs. Comcast said that it will expand Tile support to all Xfinity Internet customers later this year.

“This is just one of the many peace of mind features we are making available to our customers on our evolving home automation platform,” Solur said.