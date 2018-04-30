In less than 3.5 hours, SiOnyx Passed Its $50K Goal;

SiOnyx™ – a leader in infrared imaging technology – today announced that the Kickstarter™ launch for the SiOnyx Aurora, the only HD action video camera with true day and night color imaging, has blown past its $50k goal to achieve a monumental 3X past its target in just the first 4 days of its public debut.

Aurora Day/Night Vision Camera (Photo: Business Wire)

The project is now at nearly $200k with 24 days to go. Other details:

In less than 48 hours, SiOnyx exceeded 200% of goal

In less than 72 hours, Aurora became the #2 ranked product under the Design and Tech Category/Camera Category

In less than 72 hours, Aurora became the #46 project overall, out of more than 3700 ongoing projects

More than 400 backers and growing, from all over the world

Available in Q3 of 2018 at a retail price of $799, Aurora is based on the SiOnyx Ultra Low Light technology that is protected by more than 40 patents and until now was only available in the highest-end night vision optics costing tens of thousands of dollars. This identical technology has now been cost-reduced for use in Aurora and other upcoming devices from SiOnyx and its partners.

SiOnyx has developed a new semiconductor process that dramatically enhances the infrared sensitivity of silicon-based imaging. Its ultra low light technology enables richly-defined color images and video during the day and twilight, combined with unmatched high-resolution viewing in near total darkness. Sample videos may be found at www.sionyx.com. The SiOnyx Aurora is just under 8 ounces and sized to fit comfortably in one hand for easy operation.

Through the free companion apps on iOS™ and Android®, you can review your experiences in real-time or control the Aurora directly from your phone. Designed for an active outdoor lifestyle, Aurora is also fully certified with an IP67 waterproof rating – it is fully protected from dust and can also withstand being submerged in 1m (about 3.3 feet) of static water for up to 30 minutes.

Aurora offers transformative night video for a wide range of uses including hunting, fishing, boating, nature watching, emergency response and other activities where clear night-vision is of importance. A removable neck strap allows you to keep it accessible on any adventure. Aurora uses GPS combined with an accelerometer and compass to accurately guide your way, day or night.

Full specifications and pre-order information for Aurora may be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/189168434/aurora-worlds-1st-day-night-camera-with-true-night?ref=481014&token=eacfc7a1.

“We are both humbled and extremely excited by the incredible response Aurora has received in just the first few days of its Kickstarter,” said Stephen Saylor, President and CEO of SiOnyx. “Aurora is tapping into the massively under-served market for action cameras with real night vision at consumer prices and we are grateful to our current and future backers as we continue this journey together.”

About SiOnyx:

Founded in 2006 by Professor Eric Mazur and Dr. James Carey of Harvard University, SiOnyx™ has commercialized a patented semiconductor process that dramatically enhances the sensitivity of silicon-based photonics. SiOnyx’s platform represents a significant breakthrough in the development of smaller, lower cost, high-performing photonic devices in applications ranging from simple light detection to advanced digital imaging and more. The company markets its low-light technology under the XQE™ family of CMOS images sensors and has also entered the consumer electronics market with the launch of the Aurora day/night action camera.

SiOnyx is a trademark of SiOnyx, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks previously cited are hereby recognized and acknowledged.

