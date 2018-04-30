Presented by Intel

PlayerUnknown’s last-player-standing shooter, Battlegrounds, was one of the world’s biggest PC games, and then it took iOS and Android by storm across the globe. The game is still going strong, and to celebrate, the latest Intel giveaway is coming on stronger.

From April 30, 2018 to May 18, 2018, U.S. entrants can enter the grand prize: one Striker PC Omen III, a $2,000 value.

And 10 lucky first-prize winners will get themselves a PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds PC activation key — a $30 value.

Enter at the official Battle Royale Giveaway landing page here, and do it before May 18! The deadline is coming faster than you can say “fire in the hole!”

Details

Limited to partiticants in the U.S. only.

Grand Prize (1): Striker PC Omen III ($2000 value)

First Prizes (10): PLAYERUNKNOWN’s BATTLEGROUNDS PC activation key (~$30 Value)

Visit http://vbevents.venturebeat.com/battleroyalegiveaway for details, a look at the Striker PC Omen III specs and more.

