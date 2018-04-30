MachineGames’ Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Danish studio Ultra Ultra’s Echo show the range of blockbusters and indies earning nominations from the Nordic Game Awards. The event has revealed its list of finalists, and it will announce the winners during the Nordic Game Conference from May 23 to May 25 Malmö, Sweden. It’s the 15th year the event has celebrated developers from that region.

Wolfenstein II is up awards in five categories and Echo is up for six — and they’re both jockeying for the bragging rights of Nordic Game of the Year. Other big titles like EA Dice’s Star Wars Battlefront 2 stand to win awards, but the list is mainly comprised of independent titles. The voxel flyer Fugl from Team Fugl, Tarsier Studios’ creepy platformer Little Nightmares, and Flamebait Games’ quirky painting game Passpartout: The Starving Artist all make multiple appearances.

Despite their reputation for icy climes, the Nordic countries have been a hotbed for games innovation. It features mobile chart-toppers like Rovio, Supercell, and King, alongside studios like Mojang, developer of the cultural phenomenon Minecraft. Smaller indie darlings have also emerged from the region, like Starbreeze Studios’ Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Arvi Teikari’s Baba Is You, which took home two awards at the Independent Games Festival earlier this year.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 15th annual Nordic Game Awards:

Nordic Game of the Year

A Hat in Time, developed by Gears for Breakfast, Denmark

ECHO, developed by Ultra Ultra, Denmark

Little Nightmares, developed by Tarsier Studios, Sweden

Nex Machina, developed by Housemarque, Finland

SteamWorld Dig 2, developed by Image & Form, Sweden

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, developed by MachineGames, Sweden

Nordic Game of the Year: Small Screen

Milkmaid of the Milky Way, developed by Machineboy, Norway

OCMO, developed by Team OCMO, Finland

Pako 2, developed by Tree men games, Finland

Returner 77, developed by Fantastic, Yes!, Denmark

SteamWorld Dig 2, developed by Image & Form, Sweden

Best Art

ECHO, developed by Ultra Ultra, Denmark

Little Nightmares, developed by Tarsier Studios, Sweden

Milkmaid of the Milky Way, developed by Machineboy, Norway

Nex Machina, developed by Housemarque, Finland

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, developed by MachineGames, Sweden

Best Game Design

A Hat in Time, developed by Gears for Breakfast, Denmark

ECHO, developed by Ultra Ultra, Denmark

Little Nightmares, developed by Tarsier Studios, Sweden

SteamWorld Dig 2, developed by Image & Form, Sweden

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, developed by MachineGames, Sweden

World to the West, developed by Rain AS, Norway

Best Technology

ECHO, developed by Ultra Ultra, Denmark

Fugl, developed by Muunluun, Norway

Sparc, developed by CCP, Iceland

Star Wars Battlefront 2, developed by EA DICE, Sweden

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, developed by MachineGames, Sweden

Best Audio

ECHO, developed by Ultra Ultra, Denmark

Figment, developed by Bedtime Digital Games, Denmark

Little Nightmares, developed by Tarsier Studios, Sweden

Nex Machina, developed by Housemarque, Finland

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, developed by MachineGames, Sweden

Best Fun for Everyone

A Hat in Time, developed by Gears for Breakfast, Denmark

Fugl, developed by Muunluun, Norway

Little Police, developed by Filimundus, Sweden

OCMO, developed by Team OCMO, Finland

Passpartout: The Starving Artist, developed by Flamebait Games, Sweden

Best Debut