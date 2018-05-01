GOG has today added Star Wars: Episode I Racer to its digital store as an early celebration for May 4 (May the Fourth be with you, a play on Star War’s famous “May the Force be with you” and now a day that serves as a celebration for the franchise).

Racer came out in 1999 for Nintendo 64 and PC (a Dreamcast version followed in 2000). The game takes its inspiration from the podracing scene from The Phantom Menace (this game is probably the best thing to come from that movie).

Older PC games often have difficulty running on modern machines. GOG’s digital releases of classics make them compatible with today’s PCs, so this is now an easy way to enjoy Racer on a computer that isn’t still running Windows 98.

GOG has a community wishlist where people can vote for the games they want to see on the store. Episode I Racer was the highest Star Wars game not yet on GOG on the list with almost 6,000 votes.