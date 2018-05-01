Facebook’s biggest event of the year is upon us: F8 2018 is being held in San Hose from May 1 to May 2. You can tune in right here or in the embedded livestream below.

The developers conference typically includes a lot of technical news for building on Facebook’s various platforms, but it also features everything from marketing insights to News Feed updates to far-out technological promises. There are keynotes on both days, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern). We will be covering the keynotes live and following up with additional reporting and analysis as the day progresses.

Here is Facebook’s official description of F8 2018:

Join us for our annual 2-day event, where developers and businesses explore what’s next in technology. Learn about the new products and innovations Facebook is creating to bring the world closer together. This year’s event is our biggest yet, with more than 50 sessions, interactive experiences, the opportunity to meet Facebook product experts, and the chance to interact with our global developer community.

This year, F8 comes just a few weeks after the company is seeing intense scrutiny and backlash over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is thus widely expected to discuss various privacy improvements, and naturally how they will impact developers. Indeed, Facebook has already announced a “clear history” tool, just an hour before F8 2018 kicks off.

For more information on the event itself, check out the posted schedule.