Boutique publisher Nicalis announced today that the classic shooter Ikaruga is coming to the Nintendo Switch digital store on May 29. It will cost $15.

Ikaruga is from Treasure, a Japanese developer known for classic shooting and platforming games like Dynamite Heady and Gunstar Heroes. Ikaruga started as an arcade game in 2001, but it eventually came out for the Sega Dreamcast, GameCube, Xbox 360, and PC. Now it’s heading for Nintendo’s hot portable/home console system.

Ikaruga is a difficult game centered on players changing their ship from two colors — black and white — in order to survive volleys of screen-filling bullets. When your ship is black, you can absorb black projectiles and deal double damage to white enemies. The opposite happens when you’re white, so you have to switch between the two often in order to succeed.

Nicalis is a publisher that specializes in indie games like Cave Story+, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+, and 1001 Spikes.