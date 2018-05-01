Facebook is working with apps on building integrations that will allow users to share their content directly to Stories on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook chief product officer Chris Cox made the announcement today during Facebook’s annual F8 conference for developers. The app integration with Stories is currently in beta.

The first two companies that Facebook will be partnering with are GoPro and Spotify. Spotify app users will be able to share a sticker of a song they’re listening to on Stories, while GoPro users will be able to share footage shot on their GoPro.

An Instagram blog post announcing the feature also noted that “you don’t have to connect your Instagram account to other apps in order to share to Stories.”

Facebook also announced today that it is opening up its camera effects platform — announced during last year’s F8 conference — to Instagram in closed beta. Currently, camera effects created by third-party developers are only available to users on the main Facebook app.

Jyoti Sood, an Instagram product manager, said onstage at F8 that the effects created by developers on Instagram’s camera effects platform will only be available to try by their followers. Users who don’t follow that developer will be able to try out the effect only if they view the story or get a direct message from one of the developer’s followers who uses that effect.

Instagram also announced today that it is rolling out video chat in the coming weeks, a redesigned Explore page that is organized by topic channels, and a “bullying filter” that will filter out “comments intended to harass or upset people in the Instagram community.”