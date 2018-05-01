Image Credit: Microsoft

Next, I played some co-op action. Four of us got together and piled into a car. We drove over zombies and moved from place to place. We stopped at a target home and collected a bunch of loot. We piled in the car and moved to the next one. We fought off groups of zombies but never encountered so many that we couldn’t take them out.

All was well until I stayed in a house too long and emerged to find that he car had taken off without me. I had to run to catch up to the car, dodging groups of zombies along the way. Fortunately, they stopped at the next loot spot and I got into the car so I could drive. It was quite enjoyable to drive, as, sadly, as passengers we couldn’t poke our heads out of the car and shoot zombies.

The car was merely a means to deliver our team to the next loot drop and zombie gathering place. When you’re really playing the game, you’ll have to engage in a lot more cooperation, like just how many risks to take as you head out into the wilderness, before you return to the safety of your camp.

Conclusion

Image Credit: Microsoft

It’s no doubt going to be a very deep role-playing game. But I didn’t really get to experience the collecting and fostering part of that in my brief preview. Rather, I was fully loaded with weapons and stuff, and I could go out wandering and killing.

But I had to make sure I got back in time to replenish and gain the safety from the horde. I think the key will be how fast you can build up friends and defenses, so that you stay ahead of or out of the way of the gathering horde. If you don’t, your stay in the zombie wilderness will be short-lived. I would encourage you to spend a lot of time with the game before you decide it’s for you, as there is so much more to this world than just combat.