State of Decay 2 is one of the biggest upcoming game releases, and developer Undead Labs is running an early test right now to ensure the launch goes well. You can get into the “technical beta” now by signing up on the State of Decay 2 website. Undead plans to use the test results to help it eliminate last-minute bugs and performance issues across various PC configurations.

Like the original, State of Decay 2 is a postapocalyptic zombie survival adventure and management simulation. It’s up to you to collect resources and survivors and build a viable group that won’t go hungry and can defend themselves from walking corpses. It is due out May 22 for $30 on Xbox One and PC. And the technical beta should give you a taste of how that final product will play.

To get into the test, you will need a free Xbox Live account. Just use those credentials and sign into the beta on the State of Decay website to register.

This beta will have limited content, so don’t expect to get into endgame scenarios or anything like that. Instead, this is all about sharing info with Undead about what kind of PC components you have and how well the game runs on your rig.

“To ensure that State of Decay 2 runs on the widest possible set of hardware, we would like all those interested in participating in any future State of Decay 2 Technical Beta tests to share their gaming computer specifications with us,” reads Undead’s blog post. “We will use the information you send us to better understand the hardware of our most dedicated fans.”

State of Decay 2 is not a huge cinematic exclusive like God of War on PlayStation 4, but it is still an interesting exclusive for Microsoft’s console (and Xbox Live service on PC). It is a systems-driven survival game that is about emergent stories and how you, as an individual, decide to approach problems. If you’re not sure if that’s for you, this beta is a good opportunity to find out.