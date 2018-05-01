DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 1, 2018–

Lantern Pharma is excited to announce that it has been selected as a “2018 TiE50 winner” for the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program recognizing the world’s most innovative tech startups. This awards competition is part of TiE Inflect 2018, the world’s largest conference for tech entrepreneurs.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by fellow entrepreneurs and VCs from Silicon Valley. I thank TiE for this appreciation,” Arun Asaithambi, Co-Founder, Lantern said. “I am looking forward to receiving the award and sharing Lantern’s story with the TiE Inflect attendees. Lantern is leveraging data and AI technologies for patient stratification and precision drug development.”

“TiE50 has become a global brand that attracts thousands of tech startups worldwide. This year, we screened more than 7400 companies from 28 countries and selected the best-of-breed as our ‘2018 TiE50 Finalists.’ These companies are finalists in the ultimate runoff for the 50 winners. Our program has gained notoriety over the past decade as a competition run with the highest level of integrity and vigorous screening and judging by domain experts,” said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.

“As a 26-year not-for-profit dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, we pride in the fact that we are one of very few competitions without any pay-to-play incentives,” said Ram K. Reddy, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

About TiE Inflect 2018:

TiE Inflect (previously TiEcon) is the world’s largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global services providers. TiEcon 2017 attracted 5400+ attendees from across the world – including CEOs of established companies to first-time entrepreneurs creating new companies, to leading investment professionals and corporate executives. The conference was listed by Worth Magazine as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship along with TED and the World Economic Forum. For more information, please visit http://www.tieinflect.org.

About TiE:

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) is a not-for-profit founded in 1992 in the Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals. TiE is the world’s largest network of tech entrepreneurs. We are a cohesive global network with a footprint of half million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, investment professionals, and other accomplished individuals. We operate from 60 cities in 16 countries. http://www.tieeco.org.

About Lantern Pharma Inc

Lantern Pharma is a late clinical stage precision oncology company that is using proprietary AI tech platform to identify drug specific genetic signatures (potential CDX) for patient stratification with a high prediction accuracy for focused precision clinical trials. RADR is integrating clinical data, with data generated from wet-lab approach closely modeling real world evidence/clinical trials and machine learning to identify genetic signatures and potential responders to the drug. Lantern’s approach can improve success of the drug, lower developmental costs and time many folds vs traditional drug developmental processes.

