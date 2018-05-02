Madden NFL creative director Rex Dickson has left Electronic Arts after six years in the position. In a post on Twitter, Dickson said he made the decision after “discussions with other leaders on the team.”

It basically sounds like he had creative differences with other team leaders, but Dickson didn’t spell out the exact reasons for his departure. He said it was a collective decision and that it will give “the team, the community, and the Madden franchise a chance for a new direction.”

EA says many millions of copies of Madden NFL every year, and the fans number in the tens of millions. Leaders such as Dickson are critical to keeping the team focused and on top of the need to produce a new Madden game every year.

He said there is “no drama or deeper story” for why he is leaving EA’s Tiburon studio in Florida after 12 years at the company.

Here’s Dickson’s full statement.

