The days of Zynga’s awkward transition from Facebook gaming to mobile seem behind the company as it reports another strong quarter of growth and its best active user numbers in over four years.

Zynga released its financial results for the first quarter of 2018 today, showing mobile revenues of $182.6 million. This is a 13 percent year-over-year growth.

Zynga’s three major mobile titles all saw year-over-year growth. Words With Friends was up 18 percent, CSR Racing 2 increased by 2 percent, and Zynga Poker went up by 13 percent. Thanks to these games, Zynga’s titles have 23 million daily active users. That’s a 24 percent year-over-year growth and the best number for the company in over four years.

For the future, Zynga has released a new game — Willy Wonka’s Sweet Adventure — via a soft launch. This is a match-three puzzle game with builder elements. Zynga already has a Willy Wonka Slots game, and now this new title will further take advantage of the company’s licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Zynga is expecting total revenues of $208 million for 2018’s second quarter.

Zynga also announced that its founder, Mark Pincus, is converting his high-voting shares to Common A stocks. This will turn Zynga’s stock structure from a multiclass one to a single-class company, and it will reduce Pincus’s voting power.