Stunlock Studios announced today that it is adding a battle royale mode to its PC game Battlerite this Summer.

The free-to-play Battlerite has attracted more than 4 million players since launching last year. Its normal gameplay is similar to MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arenas) like League of Legends and Dota 2, with hero characters fighting each other from a top-down perspective. But Battlerite focuses on smaller maps and fewer players, making for a more fast-paced experience.

The battle royale mode will use a map 30 times larger than Battlerite’s standard levels. It will have 20 players — either running solo or in duos — fight each other to be the last person or team standing.

Battle Royales started to become popular after the huge success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds last year. Other games have added their own Battle Royale modes to try and capitalize on the trend, notably Fortnite, which is now one of the most popular games in the world. It generated $223 million in revenue just in March.

Other games that have added or are planning battle royale modes include Paladins and Dying Light. Battlerite started as an answer to the MOBA trend, but this update could help it gain players from the battle royale explosion.