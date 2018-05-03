You won’t play as Jade in Beyond Good and Evil 2, but you’ll be able to make your own character instead.

Ubisoft hosted a stream on Twitch today giving out some new details on Beyond Good and Evil 2, the upcoming action-adventure game from the man behind the first Beyond Good and Evil and the Rayman franchise, Michel Ancel. Notably, the stream revealed that players will create their own hero in Beyond Good and Evil 2, being able to choose between multiple species. You can see examples of above.

This is a departure from the original, which featured the human female Jade as the player character. The developers noted that they want to give players more freedom and choices in this Beyond Good and Evil.

The stream also showed a short clip of gameplay that featured a character flying a ship and jumping across airborne vessels. Beyond Good and Evil 2 will focus on being a captain of a spaceship. You can recruit characters from the world to join your crew. The stream also revealed that Jade was born before the events of Beyond Good and Evil 2, giving us a better idea of where the prequel fits into the world’s timeline.

The first Beyond Good and Evil came out in 2003. Although it was not a strong seller, it attracted a cult following that fell in love with its anthropomorphic animal-filled sci-fi world. Ubisoft teased Beyond Good and Evil 2 in 2008 with a trailer that featured Jade, but the publisher said little about the game since. We finally saw Beyond Good and Evil 2 return at Ubisoft’s E3 show last year, this time with no Jade and a focus on space pirates.