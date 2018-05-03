God of War isn’t just a critical darling — it’s also major sales success. Sony announced today that the reboot of the action series has sold 3.1 million copies in its first three days. This makes it the PlayStation 4’s fastest-selling exclusive ever.

God of War released on April 20. While past games in the series focus on Greek mythology and over-the-top action and revenge, the new entry focuses on Norse mythology, and while it still has plenty of action, it carries a more thoughtful story centering around father-and-son relationship. I praised the new God of War for its new characterization of its star, Kratos, and it beautiful world.

God of War selling this fast means it’s off to a bigger start than other major PS4 exclusives, including Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (which is tops for the PlayStation 4 with all-time 8.7 million sales since launching in 2016) and Horizon: Zero Dawn (7.6 million sold since launching in 2017).

Sony still has other major exclusives coming this year to the PlayStation 4, notably Insomniac’s Spider-Man, which comes out on September 7.