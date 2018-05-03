The Minecraft community is still gobbling up content from the Marketplace in the Windows 10, Xbox, and mobile versions of the game. Players downloaded 321,317 pieces of content in March, which is down from 372,509 in February. But March still had 80,000 more downloads than January.

Welcome back to GamesBeat’s monthly look into what people are buying on the Minecraft Marketplace. We’ve done this for several months now, and you can see the past results right here. Like in February, we had some unfamiliar faces driving downloads. Content like the jailbreak adventure Prison Escape from Marketplace developer InPvP was a big hit. Stranded in Space by Jigarbov, where you end up marooned on a planet and must rebuild your spaceship, also did well.

But for the second month in a row, it was City Life by PixelHeads that came out on top both in terms of downloads and revenues. PixelHeads all developers with 3 entries in the top 10 highest grossing.

Let’s get to the charts.

Here are the top 10 most downloaded pieces of content:

Here’s that top 10 in list form:

City Life by PixelHeads Prison Escape by InPvP Stranded in Space by Jigarbov SkyTrade by Team Wooloo Frostfall by Gamemode One Hellstone Keep by Blockworks Dragon Lands by PixelHeads Spring Mini-Games Festival by Noxcrew Build Your Own Castle by Imagiverse Juliette’s Manor by Imagiverse

And here’s the highest grossing content on the Minecraft Marketplace in terms of revenues:

City Life by PixelHeads Stranded in Space by Jigarbov Prison Escape by InPvP Build Your Own Castle by Imagiverse Juliette’s Manor by Imagiverse Dragon Lands by PixelHeads Dinosaur Island by PixelHeads SkyTrade by Team Wooloo PureBDcraft by BDcraft Cloud Jumper by Cyclone Designs

I’m pretty late with these March numbers, so expect the April numbers in the next couple of weeks. I also plan to talk to some more of the creators working in this space, so keep an eye out for those interviews as well.