Viewership for Overwatch League esports broadcasts is growing, and Activision Blizzard is engaged in negotiations to add more expansion teams this year.

Blizzard Entertainment CEO Mike Morhaime said today in an analyst conference call on Activision-Blizzard’s earnings report that the company is “very happy with the launch of the Overwatch League, which got under way with 12 teams in January. He said it is outperforming expectations, with millions of fans tuning into online broadcasts every week. The average fan spends more than one hour watching each day.

Sponsors that have come into the league include HP, Intel, T-Mobile, Sour Patch Kids, and others. Those sponsors are after hard-to-get millennials, who don’t watch as much traditional media.

“It’s a great success, good for owners, great for players,” Morhaime said.

He said negotiations are under way for “expansion teams in new geographies.” He said demand for those slots is strong globally, and that the league expects to add new teams this year.