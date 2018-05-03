Overwatch‘s Retribution event had more participation than any other in the team-based shooter’s history, Blizzard Entertainment revealed today as part of Activision-Blizzard’s financial report for the first quarter of 2018.

Overwatch launched in 2016 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It’s a live-services game, with regular updates for content like heroes and maps, but these seasonal events have also become an important part of keeping its players active. They celebrate holidays or in-game happenings with new skins and other cosmetic items available for a limited time via loot boxes that players can buy, which Overwatch’s main means of monetization.

Retribution lasted from April 10 to April 30. It included a new four-player cooperative mission that also delved into Overwatch’s backstory, giving players new insight into characters like McCree and Repaer. Although Blizzard did not give out specific numbers, it must have been popular if it had more player participation than any previous event.

Even though much of the excitement in the gaming world has transferred to newer hits like Fortnite, Overwatch is still keeping its players active.