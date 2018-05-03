Qoints has launched an influencer marketing tool that uses the artificial intelligence of IBM’s Watson to unearth the best influencers for your brand.

The Qoints AI Social Discovery tool is a self-service tool that helps marketers deal with the problem of finding the right influencers for marketing campaigns. Locating the right micro influencers (those with 5,000 to 50,000 followers) is key to making influencer marketing effective and affordable. But it’s a tedious process to manually search for the right influencers.

Demand for influencers is growing, as they’ve been shown to generate higher levels of trust, engagement and purchase intent from their followers (in comparison to celebrity influencers), according to Toronto-based Qoints. Rivals in the influencer space include Influential.

AI Social Discovery uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to match micro influencers’ personality profiles to the profile of an ideal micro influencer in order to suggest the best candidates to a digital brand marketer. Qoints’ technology can determine how likely the person is to make a highly engaging micro influencer and predict how much engagement they will drive.

Image Credit: Qoints

“The biggest challenge in influencer marketing today is identifying the right influencers for a brand,” explains Qoints cofounder and CEO Cory Rosenfield, in a statement. “That challenge gets exponentially harder when a brand is looking for one or more micro influencers, because there are so many out there. We felt it made perfect sense to leverage AI and machine learning to address this challenge, in tandem with our existing benchmarks for influencer campaigns.”

Qoints is offering a free trial for marketers to test the capabilities of AI Social Discovery. A marketer can analyze the most recent 1,000 followers of any Twitter handle free of charge to get an idea of what the final report and psychographic profiles look like.

There is also an option to analyze a single potential influencer, if the brand or agency already has one (or a few) options in mind. Since the product’s soft launch in November 2017, it’s been used by over 250 brands, including Aeroplan and Live Nation.