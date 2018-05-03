The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced its inductees for 2018. The winners include Spacewar, John Madden Football, Tomb Raider, and Final Fantasy VII.

The four inductees span multiple decades, countries of origin, and gaming platforms, but all have significantly affected the video game industry, popular culture, and society in general.

They emerged from a field of 12 finalists that also included Asteroids, Call of Duty, Dance Dance Revolution, Half-Life, King’s Quest, Metroid, Minecraft, and Ms. Pac-Man.

I was one of the judges this year, and I voted for Call of Duty, Minecraft, and Tomb Raider. One out of three isn’t bad. There are about 30 judges each year. The awards are given out by the Strong Museum in Rochester, New York.

The criteria for the selection are as follows: