Astro Gaming, a company that specializes in gaming equipment and lifestyle products, is serving as DreamHack Open 2018’s main sponsor. DreamHack announced today that it is hosting eight DreamHack Open tournaments this year.

DreamHack started in 2012 and has become one of the largest esports hosts in the world. So far, it has given out $3.1 million in prize money. Each of the eight events this year will give out $100,000.

This year’s events will take place in the U.S., France, Sweden, Spain, and Canada. You can find the full schedule here.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular games in esports. The first-person shooter has two teams fight to complete objectives and wipe the other side out. The game often shows up at major esports events.