It’s only five weeks until E3, and that is both exhilarating and frightening for the GamesBeat Decides podcast crew. On this week’s episode, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti try to figure out what is happening in the world of games so you don’t have to think for yourself.

The duo dive into the latest updates for Fortnite and PUBG, Mike talks about his concern that Ni No Kuni 2 isn’t challenging, and they both wonder which game is the most flammable (and which game console is the most likely to cause a Ford Pinto-like fireball explosion).

In the news, the Decides team talks about Red Dead Redemption 2’s new trailer, God of War sales, and paying to end an NPC’s strangulation. It’s always a good time here on the GamesBeat Decides show.

Join us, won’t you?

Here’s everything we talked about:

BattleTech

PUBG

Labo

Ni No Kuni 2

Axiom Verge

Stardew Valley

Red Dead Redemption 2

Beyond Good and Evil 2

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery monetizaion

God of War sales

Stardew Valley multiplayer

Keep warm by the fire of your everburning CD-i until next week, friends.