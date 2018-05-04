Following Oculus’ big showing at F8 this week, it’s nearly HTC’s turn to make some announcements.

Vive China president Alvin Wang Graylin today confirmed that the 2018 Vive Ecosystem Conference will be taking place in three weeks’ time on May 25th, 2018 in Shenzhen, China. Not much else is known about the event right now, though Graylin did promise “many surprises” for the show and used terms including VR, AR, AI, and 5G, all of which HTC has previously cited as important parts in the future of its business.

HTC is in an interesting place in the VR market right now, having just introduced its premium VR headset, the Vive Pro. While the device offers some of the best visual clarity yet seen in a VR device, its high price ($799 for just the headset) has left many fans disappointed. Pro seems very much like an enterprise-focused device, and this year’s conference could see HTC further skew in that direction.

Last year’s conference held a lot of announcements for the Vive Ecosystem, including the introduction of the Vive VR Ad Service and the reveal of the International VR Research Institute. As for what could be announced this year? Perhaps we’ll see an international shipping date for the company’s upcoming standalone VR headset, the Vive Focus, or maybe release dates for the Vive Pro bundle that includes SteamVR 2.0 trackers. Either way, we’ll bring you all the latest from the show.

