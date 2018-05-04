JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 4, 2018–

Warren Equity Partners, a lower middle market private equity firm, has hired Dan Strong as Director of Operations. Mr. Strong will be responsible for conducting operational due diligence, as well as leading strategic growth and operational initiatives at Warren Equity’s portfolio companies.

Mr. Strong brings to Warren Equity over 15 years of operational and financial experience in the lower middle market. He previously worked with Platinum Equity, where he had a role in managing more than 22 platform companies and completing a multitude of add-on acquisitions.

“Dan has tremendous managerial experience at the portfolio company level,” said Steven Wacaster, Managing Partner at Warren Equity. “He is a great addition to the Warren Equity team, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise to lead operational improvement plans in each of our companies.”

Mr. Strong most recently served as Vice President of Operations at Platinum Equity. Throughout his career, Mr. Strong has led strategic planning, growth and expansion strategies, policy and procedure development, and continuous process improvement across a variety of industries. Companies in which Mr. Strong has had an active management role include Active Aero Group, Ulticom, Peak Technologies, American Racing, and SourceOne. In addition to his operating roles, Mr. Strong led financial reporting across Platinum’s portfolio.

“I’m excited to join the team at Warren Equity,” said Strong. “I have spent most of my career implementing operational and business process improvements in lower middle market companies, and the types of companies we are investing in at Warren Equity are a great fit for my skillset.”

About Warren Equity Partners

Warren Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in small and middle market operating companies primarily in North America. The firm invests in established companies where additional capital and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in the industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors. Warren Equity invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.warrenequity.com.

