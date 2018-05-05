(Disclosure: The Linux Foundation paid for VentureBeat’s travel expenses to Copenhagen for the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2018 event.)

More than 4,300 developers gathered in Copenhagen this past week for KubeCon Europe 2018 + CloudNativeCon, a conference focused on the use of Kubernetes, microservices, containers, and other open-sourced tools for building applications for the web. Throughout the week, companies in attendance made a slew of announcements regarding new products and services for cloud native computing.

The following is a summary of some of those announcements:

Google: One of the founding members of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, and the original creator of Kubernetes, the company made several announcements throughout the week. That included the beta release of Stackdriver Kubernetes Monitoring, the decision to open source a container security tool called gVisor, and the creation of an open source sandbox for containers dubbed Shentu.

Red Hat: Announced it would share an open-source toolkit to manage application instances on Kubernetes called Operator Framework.

Oracle: Added new support for its Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes.

Jetstack: Announced a new Kubernetes subscription service that includes training and customer support.

Kublr: Announced that Kublr Version 1.9 would include a feature that lets enterprise users more easily configure Kubernetes clusters.

Kontena: Released version 1.0 of Kontena Pharos, a certified Kubernetes distribution service.

JFrog: Introduced a new Go Repository for enterprise users.

LightStep: Released a new report that showed the growing wave of enthusiasm for microservices, but also the emerging challenges.

DigitalOcean: Said it was entering the market by launching a managed Kubernetes service.

DataDog: Introduced Prometheus support for Datadog Agent 6 and a new container map view in Datadog.

Buoyant: Released Version 1.0 of Linkerd, the open source service mesh that has become one of the official projects of CNCF.

YugaByte: Announced its open-source database YugaByte DB Reaches 1.0 was now available.

Humio: Described an easier logging method for Kubernetes using its Helm software.

Datawire: Announced Ambassador 0.32, which now includes support for shadow traffic.

Proteon: Introduced its new Kubernetes-as-a-service offering.

Cloud 66: Announced the addition of two new features—Formations and Stencils—as well as a new open-source project called “Copper”. The new products would be available as part of its container delivery pipeline Cloud 66 Skycap.

Iguazio: Released the enterprise version of Nuclio, its open-source serverless framework.

Bitnami: Announced Kubeapps 1.0 was now available, a product designed to simplify management and deployment of Kubernetes applications. It also announced Kubeless 1.0 to accelerate adoption of Kubernetes.

CNCF: Announced a new Certified Kubernetes Application Developer program and that the foundation now has more than 200 members.