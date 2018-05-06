Vivid Vision, a company using VR to treat sight disorders, today announced a partnership with The State Universtiy of New York to push its work in lazy eye treatment forward.

Specifically, the startup has signed an exclusive license agreement with the university’s Research Foundation. It allows the company to use a patented system invented by Benjamin Backus, an associate professor at the SUNY College of Optometry who joins Vivid Vision as Chief Science Officer. It uses eye-tracking technology, something VR fans will know is important to the future of the platform, to stimulate binocular vision in the retinas of both eyes, teaching neurons to work together.

“We believe eye tracking is integral to the next generation of treatment tools for binocular dysfunction such as amblyopia, strabismus, and convergence insufficiency,” Vivid Vision CEO James Blaha said in a statement.

Eye-tracking is set to play a crucial part in the VR industry in the new few years. On the surface this technology will allow for new features like virtual avatars with realistic eye movement and foveated rendering. However it’s also set to introduce numerous other advantages like this type of training.

Last year we reported that Vivid Vision had raised $2.2 million to treat sight orders in VR.

