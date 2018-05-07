7-Eleven is launching a Deadpool 2-themed augmented reality experience in its chain of convenience stores as part of a promotion for the upcoming superhero film.

The new Marvel film Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18, and 7-Eleven is joining in on the promotional party. 7-Eleven will launch exclusive Deadpool themed products, sweepstakes promotions, and its first-ever smartphone-based AR in-store experience that brings Deadpool into the store.

Fans can access the Deadpool content through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

“As Deadpool 2 headquarters, we knew 7-Eleven needed to have an in-store experience that captured the excitement for the upcoming Deadpool premiere (online and on the street),” said Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven chief digital officer and chief information officer, in a statement. “Perfect timing to launch our first AR effort. We think Deadpool fans will really love seeing him come to life in our stores.”

After you download the app, you tap on it. Then you tap the camera icon on the home screen of the 7-Eleven app, and Deadpool appears to guide you through the experience. You can take a selfie and Deadpool takes it over by scribbling with his red marker. You can also find “zap codes” in the stores and unlock 7Rewards bonus points. The activities will change every week, as part of an attempt to get fans to come back.

Fans can also experience 7-Eleven and Deadpool AR through one of the new Snapchat Lenses.