Jedi-like rhythm game Beat Saber has 10 musical tracks at the moment, and soon players will be able to add their own songs. Developer Hyperbolic Magnetism says it’s working on a level editor for their popular virtual reality game, and it will release an alpha version soon. More information will come this Friday.

Beat Saber launched on Steam Early Access on May 1 for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The gameplay is simple but addictive: Armed with red and blue lightsabers, you slash at blocks to the beat of the music. Each of the cubes flying at you indicates which color lightsaber you must use as well as the direction you must slice at it.

It’s a serious blast, and it’s no surprise that user reviews are overwhelmingly positive. It’s the highest-rated title for both VR and traditional games on the Steam PC game store.

Editor is coming really soon. We thought we will spend more time on it, but it looks like it makes sense to release it asap for people who just want to experiment. https://t.co/UMErJO5Wb0 — Jan “Split” Ilavsky (@Split82) May 6, 2018

The editor tool won’t automatically generate levels. Instead, players will have to put in some work making their own beat maps. Once they’ve created a custom level, they’ll be able to share it with friends. Jan Ilavsky from the development team has said that this is the same tool that the studio used to create the existing levels.