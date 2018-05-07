Microsoft’s biggest event of the year is happening this week: Build 2018 is being held in Seattle from May 7-9. Both Day 1 and Day 2 keynotes are scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Pacific (11:30 a.m. Eastern).

This year, we’re expecting Microsoft to talk about AI, Azure, Cognitive Services, Windows 10, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365, Visual Studio, .NET, HoloLens, mixed reality, and everything in between. There will also be a few surprises, as is typical with such large conferences.

You can stream the company’s developer conference here or watch via the embedded livestream below.

Build attracts developers from all around the world and is always packed full of news. Here is a recap of what happened last year: Everything Microsoft announced at Build 2017.

We will be covering today’s keynote live and following up with additional reporting and analysis as the day progresses. The stream above should continue covering sessions after the keynote concludes. You can check out the scheduled sessions here.