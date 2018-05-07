Niantic announced details today for Pokémon Go’s 2018 Summer Tour, a series of real-world events that will encourage players of location-based AR hit to meet up in person.

Pokémon Go released in 2016 and made $1.2 billion in revenue in its first year. Official events give fans a way to meet and play with each other, and they also serve as promotional tools for the game.

The Summer Tour will include stops at Dortmund, Germany during June 30 and July 1, Chicago for July 14 and July 15, and Yokosuka, Japan later in the season.

Last year’s Pokémon Go Fest in Chicago was a bit of a mess. Technical problems plagued the event, and Niantic offered full refunds to all attendees. But this new schedule shows that the experience hasn’t scared Niantic away from the idea of official Pokémon Go festivals.