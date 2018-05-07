Ubisoft is preparing the next season of content for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege. The tactical team shooter is in its Year Three content, and it is one of the most popular games in the world, with 30 million players. The publisher posted a blog today with some details about what Y3: Season Two will look like. As expected, it will include two new operators (Siege’s equivalent of a hero character), but Ubisoft is also promising the most balanced map yet as well as a number of tweaks and gameplay improvements.

The updates will introduce a new gadget for collecting information about your opponents, an overhual to the Clubhouse map, and the Pick & Ban system. Siege’s operatives work like heroes in Overwatch or battle arenas like Dota 2, but it has never had an operator draft. This is something fans have wanted because some of the characters demand hard counters. By having picking and banning, teams have a better chance of preparing an assault or defense if they don’t have to worry about countering Fuze’s wild grenades.

Ubisoft is planning a full reveal of its incoming updates on May 19 and May 20 on the Rainbow Six Twitch channels. This will detail exactly how Pick & Ban works and more.

“We can’t wait to see you perform unprecedented tactics through the Pick & Ban system,” reads Ubisoft’s blog post. “This feature provides an extra layer of strategy between teams, as each side tries to counter their opponents’ picks during the banning phase. We also anticipate a thrilling twist at the last moment, when teams swap Operators for the unexpected sixth pick.”

But the biggest additions to Siege are the new operators and map that are coming as part of Operation Para Bellum. The operators are two new Italian defenders. Ubisoft just added two new attackers as part of its Operation Chimera. Finka and Lion have started to fit into normal play — especially after a nerf to Lion’s wallhack ability. Now, Operation Para Bellum will even out the numbers for the defenders.

But it’s the new map that may get the most attention. Ubisoft hasn’t shared any details except to call it the “most competitive” map in the game so far. Since Siege is a game where teams take turns attacking and defending, a fair map is one where balanced teams have a chance to win any round. But of the 19 previous maps that is not always the case.

It seems like Ubisoft knows that competitive, balanced play is important to Siege fans, and that’s what it is focusing on for the next updates.