Hi-Rez Studios is launching esports production company Skillshot Media, which will run esports leagues and tourneys. Hi-Rez cofounder Todd Harris will be leading the charge as president. The new company will open its doors on May 9, and it plans on inviting 200 esports players from all over the world to its Alpharetta, Georgia office for LAN competitions this month.

Skillshot is a natural offshoot for Hi-Rez, which already has two esports titles under its belt. It develops and publishes the multiplayer online battle arena Smite and team shooter Paladins, which is exiting Early Access on May 8. Both titles are available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

“Smite and Paladins have accumulated well over one billion video views while growing a registered player community of over 45 million, “ said Hi-Rez cofounder and Skillshot president Todd Harris in a statement. “We started live-streaming games from a bedroom, then a tiny office, and now a dedicated production studio. But our goal has always been to foster community through esports and video content.”

Skillshot will reportedly produce 75 hours of esports content every week, but not all of it will be from Hi-Rez titles. It plans on partnering with other publishers and developers.