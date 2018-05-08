Electronic Arts could have a few surprises for fans at the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles next month, but right now it looks like the publisher will focus most of its efforts on two games: the next Battlefield, and BioWare’s online role-playing shooter Anthem. As part of its earnings report today, EA confirmed that those are the two big games launching in the second half of its fiscal year, which runs through March 2019.

EA hasn’t said much about the new Battlefield beyond confirming the release window of its fiscal Q3 2019, which is the three-month period that ends December 31. As I’ve reported before, the next entry in the military shooter series is Battlefield V, which takes place during World War II. Developer DICE has established a regular cadence of having a new Battlefield every other holiday quarter (with Star Wars: Battlefront filling in the off years).

Unlike Battlefield V, EA has provided some details about Anthem. BioWare teased it during the EA and Xbox media presentations leading into E3 last year.

At that debut, EA said it would launch Anthem in 2018. In January, it decided to push it into early 2019, and now it is still saying Q4 of its fiscal 2019, which puts it somewhere from January 2019 to March 2019. Expect Anthem to have a massive presence for EA at E3.

As for other games from one of the world’s largest publishers? Well, EA Sports is about to have a busy summer. The sub-label is planning to release a new FIFA, Madden, NHL, and NBA Live all in the company’s fiscal Q2, which runs July through September.

Again, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t expect surprises from EA. The company does have a mobile division that could work on something new, and it hasn’t ended its partnership program with smaller indie studios. That previously brought us games like the puzzle platformer Unraveled.