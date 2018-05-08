World’s Smallest Programmable Drivers Target Indoor Fixtures with Tri-Mode Dimming, Intelligent Controls, and Wireless Mesh Connectivity to Save Energy, Time and Money

ERP Power LLC (ERP), a leading provider of small, smart and connected LED drivers for the lighting industry, today announced the world’s smallest programmable drivers for indoor lighting applications will be demonstrated May 8-10 at LIGHTFAIR® International 2018 in Chicago. The new PSB Series drivers are available from ERP Power distributors in volume quantities for immediate shipment from Arrow, DigiKey, Future, Mouser and WPG in the Americas region.

“ERP is enabling an entire next generation of lighting fixture designs with creative style, connected controls, and programmable dimming,” said Jeffrey Frank, CEO of ERP Power. “Every LED luminaire design engineer who holds our driver in their hand simply says ‘Wow!’ once they see the small size and feel the light weight.”

The patent-pending power electronics design includes 30W/40W/50W models in an aluminum housing to improve thermal performance while offering side lead, bottom lead or European terminal block configurations. The PSB Series drivers help LED lighting fixture manufacturers meet the technical requirements of ENERGY STAR®, California Title 24 and the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) specifications. The UL Class P next generation PSB Series driver is one-fifth smaller than similar capacity drivers in the industry; programmable for flexible deployment in a broad range of constant current applications; connected with wired and wireless controls; and high efficiency to reduce electricity consumption. A unique dimming profile programming feature offers 5 pre-programmed choices or a custom dimming profile to be created. The new ERP drivers are designed in California and built to last with a 5-year limited warranty.

Programmable Output

Customers can deploy a single driver across multiple lighting fixtures if the power output is programmable. This lowers inventory costs and provides LED supplier flexibility in the customer’s supply chain while enabling adjustment of current and lumen output for specific lighting project installation requirements. The ERP next generation driver output is high efficiency and fully programmable in a wide range of output currents while maintaining efficiency of 90% from 50-100% of load with power factor greater than 0.9 and THD less than 20%.

Wireless Connectivity

ERP’s programmable LED drivers with integrated Bluetooth® mesh communications make dimming, scheduling, and ambient scene control as simple as a swipe of your finger or the sound of your voice. The secure, plug-and-play, Bluetooth® mesh wireless controls architecture leverages a turnkey solution of app, cloud, and firmware pre-integrated with proven LED drivers designed to last for the lifetime of the installation. Other wireless controls based on Wi-Fi, ZigBee, or IEEE 802.15.4 are available; in addition to wired controls protocol support for DALI, DMX, Lutron and others. Wireless controls integration is available for Avi-On, Casambi and Silvair.

Tri-Mode Dimming

Extensive dimmer compatibility is provided through ERP Power’s unique Tri-Mode Dimming™ feature which provides TRIAC, ELV & 0-10 V support and dim-to-off along with options for alternative linear and logarithmic dimming profiles from 1-100%. Dimming profiles are fully programmable.

About ERP Power

Established in 2004, ERP designs and manufactures small, smart and connected LED driver power electronics for architectural, commercial and industrial lighting applications. Powerful ERP products deliver an industry-leading combination of compact size, extensive dimmer compatibility, wireless controls, programmable output, and high efficiency at competitive cost. Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, ERP owns and operates its own ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility to ensure quality of design, sourcing, production and testing. Learn more online at www.erp-power.com or by emailing SaveEnergy@erp-power.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

