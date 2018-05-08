Google’s biggest event of the year, its I/O developer conference, is back, overlapping annoyingly with Microsoft’s Build 2018. I/O 2018 is being held in Mountain View, California on May 8-10.

Day 1 will have a main keynote at 10 a.m. Pacific and a developer keynote at 12:45 p.m. Pacific. Day 2 will have “inspirational keynote sessions,” a new style Google is trying out this year. You can check out the full schedule here.

This year, we’re expecting Google to talk about ads, AI in general, TensorFlow, AMP, Android, Android Studio, Daydream, Firebase, Google Lens, Google Home, Google Pay, Google Photos, Progressive Web Apps, YouTube, and everything in between. There will also be a few surprises, as is typical with such large conferences.

You can stream the company’s developer conference here or watch via the embedded livestream above.

We will be covering today’s keynotes live and following up with additional reporting and analysis as the day progresses. Follow along with us during I/O here and on Twitter: @VentureBeat.