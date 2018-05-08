Morpholio has made life easier for artists, interior designers, and others with its popular TracePro drawing app on iOS. Now it is adding a new feature dubbed Smart Fill for TracePro that can automatically calculate the area (such as square footage) of a design in a live sketch.

Artists know that calculating the area of a design is a painstaking task, especially in active sketches that don’t have a single straight line. But Smart Fill can do this in seconds, thanks to the updated TracePro app from New York-based Morpholio.

“The new feature is a fill tool that not only calculates the area of the fill, it actually changes as the sketch evolves,” said Anna Kenoff, Morpholio cofounder, in a statement. “Slice a room in half and watch it reduce or, erase a wall and watch it expand.” Whether it’s a simple DIY home renovation or a professional project, Smart Fill lets you sketch in real time while it calculates the actual area of any space and then…fills it for you, providing vibrant colors, text labels and precise data.

The tool is targeted at artists, interior designers, architectures, and others. Historically, architects, or even a homeowner, would sketch a design and not to long after, discover just how far off it was.

“Architects move between technical drawing and illustration all the time,” said Toru Hasegawa, Morpholio cofounder, in a statement. This is our art–conceptualizing an idea, and then realizing it in the real world. We need tools that allow our thinking to move between concept and reality without hindrance. Reinforcing the creative process by providing a bit of intelligence to the fluidity of sketching has always been the goal of Trace.”

To use Smart Fill, you simply start sketching — from scratch or over any drawing or background image. You set the scale and move the target to the area you want filled. You will receive an area calculation for that space, which will evolve as you shape the space with further sketching.

“The only reason we draw is to communicate ideas,” said Jim Keen, architect and illustrator, in a statement. “Anything that gets in the way of this communication weakens the whole process. Direct, clear line hand drawings remain the best way to communicate visually and Morpholio Trace is the best app out there for architects to get across their ideas fast and beautifully.”