Stock photo giant Shutterstock has launched a bunch of AI-infused search tools through a new online channel designed to showcase its latest R&D efforts. Shutterstock Showcase, formerly known as Shutterstock Labs, will now serve as the company’s public-facing portal for everything it’s working on related to artificial intelligence.

To kick things off today, the company has launched a new Chrome extension called Shutterstock Reveal that allows you to choose any image from the internet and find a similar royalty-free incarnation in Shutterstock’s library. This follows a similar reverse image search tool it launched two years back within the main Shutterstock app.

Also today, Shutterstock announced Copy Space, a computer vision-based tool that lets you search for images that have open “space” in a particular area of a photo where you can easily add text or graphics.

The company actually unveiled a spatially aware visual search tool in beta last summer to let users find images based on composition. That feature can be used in a similar fashion to Copy Space, but this new tool goes further by allowing you to stipulate not only roughly where the space should be but how much space you need by selecting a number of squares in the layout filter grid next to search.

Shutterstock also lifted the lid today on Refine, a feature that will live on the first page of Shutterstock search results and lets users pull up images that are visually similar to one they liked from the first set of results.

This is fairly similar to how Shutterstock’s existing reverse image search tool works, except this way you can just tick a box on a photo and hit “find similar.”

Shutterstock’s new smart search features are the product of a dedicated computer vision team that the company first assembled back in 2015.

“We continue to invest in building an innovative platform for our users around the world and investing in computer vision research and deep learning to improve the customer experience,” said Shutterstock founder and CEO Jon Oringer. “It’s exciting to be able to share the results of some of the AI technology we have been working on.”