Electronic Arts said that The Sims community had more than 80 million players on PC and mobile in the fiscal year ended March 31.

EA made the announcement as part of its report for the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31. During the quarter, EA launched a new version of The Sims Mobile on March 7.

The Redwood City, California video game publisher launched the first version of The Sims on the PC in 2000. With the mobile version, EA is now trying to close the gap in quality between the features on the smartphone and the features on the PC.

Measurement firm Sensor Tower estimated that EA’s top mobile game in the fourth fiscal quarter was Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes at $63 million, not counting Android revenue in China. Two mobile titles based on The Sims platform were among EA’s top 10 mobile games, Sensor Tower said.