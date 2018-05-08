Marvel supervillain Thanos has entered the battle royale in Fortnite, and you can play as him if you can capture the Infinity Gauntlet. Once you have control of him, you have a powerful arsenal of attacks at your disposal. But more importantly, you can Thanos dab.

Fortnite players have only had a few hours with Thanos, but they already coming up with some creative ways to express themselves with him. This is true even for people who haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War, which debuted April 27. That was Thanos’s biggest role in a Marvel film so far, but some players are getting the gist of the film just by hopping into some rounds of Fortnite and bringing along a bag of popcorn.

When you haven't watched the new avengers movie and settle for Fortnite Thanos battle. pic.twitter.com/0tK33W4YcS — Miguel Lozada (@Miguel_Gator) May 8, 2018

If you want a more cinematic re-creation of Infinity War in Fortnite, check out this fan-made short — it is about as accurate to what really happened in the film as the actual (deliberately misleading) trailers.

I’ve played a few rounds of Fortnite’s Infinity Gauntlet mode myself, and I’ve devised a deep survival strategy. The tweet below does a good job of summing up how I handle Thanos when I see him.

Me playing thanos mode pic.twitter.com/OkvtRoIeS6 — Fortnite Memes (@AyyFornite) May 8, 2018

But who am I kidding? The only thing that matters about this Fortnite/Avengers crossover is that we get to see Thanos dance. Watch the mad Titan use the power of the Infinity Gauntlet to shake half of the booties in the universe.

Woo — hope the fate of the universe doesn’t come down to another danceoff with Starlord because I think Thanos might have this one.

We had to play as Thanos in @FortniteGame just so we could make this. #CONTENT pic.twitter.com/5Qmbkg20Kp — Elgato Gaming (@elgatogaming) May 8, 2018

The Fortnite Infinity Gauntlet mashup lasts for a limited time, so get into the game now i fyou think you can handle this funky alien.