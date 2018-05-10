Bethesda may have something to tell all of us on May 14. That’s if we can trust some of the clues in images the publisher is posting to Twitter today.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim publisher is on the road to the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show, and it is taking everyone along for the ride. Yesterday, the company suggested that Rage 2, which leaked on Walmart Canada’s website, is real. Today, Bethesda is amping up its teaser campaign with Big Ben and a rocket ship.

See what I mean for yourself. The company posted this at 2 p.m. Eastern today:

And then it posted this at 5:14 p.m. Eastern:

The two pictures share splashes of magenta, but that’s about it. The first post is of a clocktower in London, and the other is of a rocket blasting off. But if you look closer, they have at least one more thing in common.

In the Big Ben picture, the clock hands are pointing to 5:14. The only legible text on the side of the rocket ship is “5-14.” Oh, and again, Bethesda posted the spacecraft at 5:14 p.m. Eastern.

This is just speculation, but it’s a safe bet that Bethesda may have more to say on this subject on Monday, May 14. As for what that subject is, my best guess is still Rage 2. But it’s possible this tease is for one of Bethesda’s other properties — Elder Scrolls and Fallout developer Bethesda Game Studios is always cooking up something. But this could even turn into a major event for Bethesda with multiple new announcements.

I’ve reached out to Bethesda for details, and I’ll update this post with any new information from the publisher.